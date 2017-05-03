This start-up aims to be Southeast Asia’s Airbnb of office space

Companies, rather than entrepreneurs, are behind demand for flexible working spaces in Southeast Asia 2 Hours Ago | 01:44

Flyspaces, a start-up based in Manila, is aiming to become Southeast Asia's Airbnb of office space, offering flexible rentals, the CEO and founder told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Wednesday.

Mario Berta said his company wasn't a physical player in the office-space business.

"Flyspaces is an aggregator of existing co-working spaces, serviced offices, boutique hotels, landlords that have extra office space," he said on the sidelines of the Innovfest Unbound conference in Singapore.

The Flyspaces website offers the opportunity to rent space from periods ranging from an hour to by the month.

The company first launched in 2015 in Manila, before expanding to Singapore a couple of months later. It's since added listings for Jakarta, Macau, Myanmar, Cebu, Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong.

The company raised $500,000 of seed capital in 2016.

Flyspaces has positioned itself as interest in co-working spaces has surged. Last year, Cushman & Wakefield estimated that 15 percent of Southeast Asia's office rentals would be occupied by co-working spaces by 2030.

Co-working allows entrepreneurs from various businesses to rent a cubicle, an office or suite month-to-month and get access to office resources in a shared environment, often including shared events.