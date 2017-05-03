Tesla on track to produce Model 3 by July, road testing is underway

Tesla said Wednesday that it remains on track to begin production of its Model 3 sedan in July, with road testing already underway.

Enthusiasm for the mass-market sedan has helped drive Tesla's stock to all-time highs in recent weeks, and pushed its market cap above both General Motors and Ford, the two largest U.S. auto makers by sales.

"Model 3 vehicle development is nearly complete as we approach the start of production," Tesla said in a letter to shareholders.

"Release Candidate vehicles, built using production-intent tooling and processes, are being tested to assess fit and finish, to support vehicle software development and to ensure a smooth and predictable homologation process. Road testing is also underway to refine driving dynamics and ensure vehicle durability," the company said.

The homologation process is the steps needed to certify vehicles meet regulatory standards.

Tesla said it expects the Model 3 will be able to reach production of 5,000 vehicles per week at some point this year, then ramp to 10,000 vehicles a week at some point in 2018.

In addition to scaling up its production facilities, Tesla also is working to improve its ability sell and service a growing number of vehicles — a must as the company shifts to a larger owner base.

Tesla plans to boost the number of retail, delivery and service locations by 30 percent, and add its first company-owned body repair shops this year. At the same time, it will expand its network of third-party certified body shops, and add more than 100 mobile repair shops in the second quarter alone.