The 20 best companies for work-life balance

"What is surprising about this list is the diversity of the industries – with transportation, food retailers, consumer products, banks, healthcare and more – which shows that any company of any size and in any industry can offer a workplace with balance," says Wolfe. "Work-life balance can be baked into a company's culture in any number of unique ways that fit the organization's structure, whether you are a traditional nine-to-five, or one that operates around the clock."

No matter what your company does, it has never been more important to think about providing the most balance and freedom for your employees.

Check out the list of the 20 highest-rated companies for work-life balance, as well as some of the benefits they offer their employees:

20. Wegman's

Wegman's Wellness Program includes customized yoga programs, subsidized Weight Watchers at Work meetings and employee fitness discounts.

19. Starbucks

The Starbucks College Achievement Plan gives employees who work more than 20 hours a week the opportunity to complete a bachelor's degree with full tuition coverage for every year of college through Arizona State University.

18. Trader Joe's

The beloved food retailer emphasizes flexibility in their corporate culture. The Trader Joe's website states, "We don't believe you have to compromise important priorities in your life to be in ours."

17. Raytheon

Raytheon offers flexible work schedules including compressed work weeks, flextime, job sharing, reduced hours and telecommuting.

16. American Express

American Express offers flexible work arrangements to some employees so that they can work on their own schedule.

15. Honey Baked Ham

The HoneyBaked Employee Assistance Relief Team (H.E.A.R.T.) provides support to employees who are affected by disasters.

14. Pfizer Inc.

While Pfizer benefits vary by country, the company does offer online mentorship resources to all employees.

13. Cisco

All teams at Cisco are provided with a "Fun Fund" which can be spent on celebrations and fun activities.

12. Spirit Halloween Superstore

The seasonal retailer provides associates with a 30 percent discount on merchandise as well as competitive benefits.