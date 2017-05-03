VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

The 20 best companies for work-life balance

H&R Block employee high fives a customer.
Christian Science Monitor | Getty Images
H&R Block employee high fives a customer.

Increasingly, working women claim to be giving up on achieving work-life balance.

"I have, personally, thrown balance out the window," Ivanka Trump said on a panel Monday at the U.S. Institute of Peace. "I don't even strive for it anymore because I don't like to intentionally set myself up for failure."

But Trumps beliefs may be out of step with the majority of millennials. Multiple surveys have shown that above all else, millennials want flexibility in where, when and how they work. One EY survey found that nearly 40 percent of young workers would even consider moving to a different country in order to achieve better balance in their lives.

Daughter of US President Ivanka Trump is pictured during the Woman 20 Summit in Berlin, Germany.
NurPhoto | Getty Images
Daughter of US President Ivanka Trump is pictured during the Woman 20 Summit in Berlin, Germany.

"In today's tight labor market, proper work-life balance practices are essential for employee retention," says Paul Wolfe, senior vice president of HR for job search site Indeed.

Indeed recently analyzed over 10 million company reviews to identify the 20 companies with the best work-life balance. According to Wolfe, empathy is the special ingredient when it comes to cooking up a healthy work-life balance for employees.

"Companies who are empathetic and proactively work to provide the appropriate personal time for employees tend to stand out," he says. "Comments we have seen from employee reviews for these companies indicate 'fair' and 'flexible' work environments."

Wolfe goes on to explain that these positive reviews "can be achieved by empowering managers to approve flexibility for their employees."

Notably absent from the list are tech startups, despite their reputation for providing the best benefits to their employees.

Baristas brew siphon coffee at Starbucks' Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
Jason Redmond | Getty Images
Baristas brew siphon coffee at Starbucks' Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

"What is surprising about this list is the diversity of the industries – with transportation, food retailers, consumer products, banks, healthcare and more – which shows that any company of any size and in any industry can offer a workplace with balance," says Wolfe. "Work-life balance can be baked into a company's culture in any number of unique ways that fit the organization's structure, whether you are a traditional nine-to-five, or one that operates around the clock."

No matter what your company does, it has never been more important to think about providing the most balance and freedom for your employees.

Check out the list of the 20 highest-rated companies for work-life balance, as well as some of the benefits they offer their employees:

20. Wegman's

Wegman's Wellness Program includes customized yoga programs, subsidized Weight Watchers at Work meetings and employee fitness discounts.

19. Starbucks

The Starbucks College Achievement Plan gives employees who work more than 20 hours a week the opportunity to complete a bachelor's degree with full tuition coverage for every year of college through Arizona State University.

18. Trader Joe's

The beloved food retailer emphasizes flexibility in their corporate culture. The Trader Joe's website states, "We don't believe you have to compromise important priorities in your life to be in ours."

17. Raytheon

Raytheon offers flexible work schedules including compressed work weeks, flextime, job sharing, reduced hours and telecommuting.

16. American Express

American Express offers flexible work arrangements to some employees so that they can work on their own schedule.

15. Honey Baked Ham

The HoneyBaked Employee Assistance Relief Team (H.E.A.R.T.) provides support to employees who are affected by disasters.

14. Pfizer Inc.

While Pfizer benefits vary by country, the company does offer online mentorship resources to all employees.

13. Cisco

All teams at Cisco are provided with a "Fun Fund" which can be spent on celebrations and fun activities.

12. Spirit Halloween Superstore

The seasonal retailer provides associates with a 30 percent discount on merchandise as well as competitive benefits.

"In today's tight labor market, proper work-life balance practices are essential for employee retention." -Paul Wolfe, senior vice president, HR, Indeed

11. Capital One

Capital One's Employee Assistance Program offers counseling services to all employees.

10. Chick-Fil-A

Eligible regular full-time corporate staff members at Chick-Fil-A receive a wide range of employee benefits including fitness services.

9. Century 21

The department store chain offers employee discounts on all merchandise purchased in store.

8. NIKE

NIKE employee benefits vary by position, experience and location. However, some workers receive perks like paid sabbaticals, fitness discounts and tuition assistance.

7. Southwest Airlines

Perhaps the biggest perk of working for Southwest Airlines is that all employees have free unlimited travel privileges for themselves and eligible dependents on Southwest flights.

6. Intuit

The tech company encourages all employees to spend 10 percent of working hours pursuing an idea they are passionate about.

5. Kaiser Permanente

In 2007, Kaiser Permanente launched the HealthyWorkforce Initiative which aims to help all employees live healthy and balanced lives.

4. H-E-B

H‑E‑B, one of the largest independent food retailers in the nation, is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has an emphasis on learning and development.

3. In-N-Out Burger

The beloved fast-food chain offers benefits like flexible scheduling, free meals and a 401(k) plan.

2. Network Capital Funding Corporation

Network Capital Funding Corporation was recently selected as the "Best Mortgage Company to Work For" in the United States by Mortgage Executive Magazine in part because of their commitment to work-life balance.

1. H&R Block

Apart from a respectable benefits package, H&R Block also provides employees with tax preparation services, legal services and tuition assistance.

How to avoid stunting your growth: Bill Rancic
How to avoid stunting your growth: Bill Rancic   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...