Mark Cuban and 24 other leaders and execs offer their No. 1 best money-saving tip

The sooner kids learn about how to manage and save money, the better off they will be.

"With early and continued exposure to personal finance and economics, kids grow up to be better savers, investors, borrowers, voters and participants in the global economy," the Council for Economic Education says in its social media effort to promote saving among kids.

"They can make better financial decisions for themselves and their families."

As part of a month-long financial literacy program organized by the CEE, 25 successful leaders and execs, including billionaire tech investor Mark Cuban, shared their best money-saving tip. The goal of the month-long social media effort was to inspire young people to start thinking about how to manage their money.

You don't have to be young to benefit from the advice, however. Here are the 25 tips: