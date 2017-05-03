The Points Guy: Invest in travel. It makes you richer

The founder and editor-in-chief of The Points Guy Brian Kelly doesn't just travel for his blog, where he shares tips and tricks on how to maximize trips. He also does it because he believes he will get more out of it than buying something material.

"I think the quote someone told me is that travel is the only expense that makes you richer," he tells CNBC.

He offers a similar piece of advice forthe Council for Economic Education's #MySavingsTip campaign:

"Travel makes you a better person," he writes. "Save for trips, not things!"

Kelly's first eye-opening experience along these lines came when he studied abroad in Madrid for six weeks and left wishing he had signed up for six months. The entrepreneur, who made a career out of writing and traveling, says being away changes your world view.

Even if it enriches you, though, costs of travel can add up quickly. Self-made millionaire Grant Cardone warns against traveling too much too early, because it can derail your career or leave you broke.