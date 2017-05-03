The 9 smartest things to do with your money in your 30s

Everyone's allowed a few mulligans in their 20s, but by the time you're 30, it's helpful to have a solid grasp on your finances.

To stay on track, consider these nine important money moves to make before you hit 40.

Increase your 401(k) contributions

You should be contributing to your 401(k) plan if your company offers one. The more you can set aside the better, but at minimum, contribute enough to get the full employer match if your company matches funds. It's essentially free money.

Next, you'll want to get in the habit of increasing your contributions consistently, either every six months, at the end of the year or when you get a bonus or a raise.

Check online to see if you can set up "auto-increase," which allows you to choose the percentage you want to increase your contributions by and how often. This way, you won't forget to up your contributions (or talk yourself out of setting aside a larger chunk).