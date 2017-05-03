    ×

    Politics

    Trump should stop tweeting so much — these 'interjections are harmful,' says powerful GOP Sen. Corker

    • The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee says President Trump should think twice about what he shares on Twitter.
    • "Words matter," says Sen. Bob Corker.
    • He also says he plans to vote against the compromise funding bill that would avoid a government shutdown.
    Sen. Bob Corker.
    Lauren Alperstein | CNBC
    Sen. Bob Corker.

    Sen. Bob Corker, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, on CNBC Wednesday was glowing in his praise of the White House's openness to work with all sides on the issues, but he voiced concerns about President Donald Trump's tweets.

    The Tennessee Republican told "Squawk Box" the president should think twice about what he shares on Twitter, saying the world today is more complex than the Cold War between the U.S. and the former Soviet Union.

    "I would say [only] tweet out those direct, honest things that help move policy ahead," Corker said. "I do think that these little interjections are harmful to him."

    While holding up his iPhone during Wednesday's interview, Corker said his staffers provide what he calls "adult supervision," and won't let him tweet.

    "Words matter," Corker said, citing Trump's ill-advised telephone call of congratulations to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on a recent close vote there that granted sweeping presidential powers.

    Trump's words can "affect our allies," Corker said. "They affect people out on the battleground."

    Corker also reflected on his one-on-one dinner with Trump on April 25, saying this administration is "the most embracing" he's ever dealt with. He said he tells his Democratic friends, "Look these guys, they want input."

    Despite what he calls "the incredible talent" among Trump's Cabinet and advisors, Corker said, "It's not really working yet for them."

    Often times in government it can be two steps forward and one step back, Corker said.

    But so far for the White House "it's been one step forward and two steps back," he said. "All of us as a country whether you're Republican or Democrat should want him to succeed."

    Sen. Corker: 'Throw tomatoes' at me but I'm not supporting Omnibus bill
    Corker, also a member of the Senate banking and budget committees, also views success in the context of getting the nation's fiscal house in order. And that's why he said he's going to vote against the compromise spending bill, which is expected to go before the House on Wednesday afternoon.

    A government shutdown was avoided on Friday as lawmakers passed a stopgap funding measure so that the details of the bipartisan spending deal could be worked out. The $1.1 trillion bill would fund the federal government for the rest of fiscal 2017, which ends Sept. 30.

    "I cannot support it," said Corker, characterizing the measure as "sending our young kids over the cliff' by spending too much and refusing to address the ballooning costs of entitlements such as Social Security and Medicare. "Americans are not being served well by this … broken process."

    — The Associated Press contributed to this report.

