Sen. Bob Corker, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, on CNBC Wednesday was glowing in his praise of the White House's openness to work with all sides on the issues, but he voiced concerns about President Donald Trump's tweets.

The Tennessee Republican told "Squawk Box" the president should think twice about what he shares on Twitter, saying the world today is more complex than the Cold War between the U.S. and the former Soviet Union.

"I would say [only] tweet out those direct, honest things that help move policy ahead," Corker said. "I do think that these little interjections are harmful to him."

While holding up his iPhone during Wednesday's interview, Corker said his staffers provide what he calls "adult supervision," and won't let him tweet.

"Words matter," Corker said, citing Trump's ill-advised telephone call of congratulations to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on a recent close vote there that granted sweeping presidential powers.

Trump's words can "affect our allies," Corker said. "They affect people out on the battleground."

Corker also reflected on his one-on-one dinner with Trump on April 25, saying this administration is "the most embracing" he's ever dealt with. He said he tells his Democratic friends, "Look these guys, they want input."

Despite what he calls "the incredible talent" among Trump's Cabinet and advisors, Corker said, "It's not really working yet for them."

Often times in government it can be two steps forward and one step back, Corker said.

But so far for the White House "it's been one step forward and two steps back," he said. "All of us as a country whether you're Republican or Democrat should want him to succeed."