    Nasdaq falls from record high as Apple iPhone sales disappoint

    U.S. equities fell on Wednesday as weaker-than-expected iPhone sales from Apple knocked off the Nasdaq composite from a record high.

    The Nasdaq traded about 0.4 percent lower. The tech-heavy index reached all-time highs on an intraday and closing basis Tuesday ahead of Apple's results.

    The tech giant said iPhone shipments totaled 50.8 million in the previous quarter, below the expected number of 52 million. Apple's stock declined more than 1 percent in early trade.

    That said, the company reported a mixed quarter overall, with adjusted earnings per share topping analyst expectations while revenue fell just short.

    "Looking forward, we believe investors will be focused on the iPhone 8 this fall, along with the company's raised capital distribution initiative, attractive valuation and potential new innovations. We continue to believe Apple remains among the most underappreciated stocks in the world," said Brian White, an analyst at Drexel Hamilton, in a note.

    This earnings season has been strong thus far, with more than 75 percent of companies beating profit estimates and about 70 percent topping sales forecasts as of Friday morning, according to data from The Earnings Scout.

    Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Brendan McDermid | Reuters
    Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell 31 points, with Apple contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 slipped 0.24 percent, with materials leading eight sectors lower.

    Wall Street also braced itself for a monetary policy announcement from the Federal Reserve. The U.S. central bank is scheduled to release its latest policy decision at 2 p.m. ET, but most investors are not expecting higher interest rates.

    Market expectations for a rate hike Wednesday are just 4.8 percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

    "We're not expecting a rate hike, but we'll get a sense of where they are and what they are thinking," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab.

    In economic news, the U.S. private sector created 177,000 jobs last month, according to a report from ADP and Moody's Analytics. Economists polled by Reuters expected an addition of 175,000 jobs.

    The ADP and Moody's Analytics report is seen as a preview to the government's monthly jobs report, which will be released Friday.

    "It was pretty close to target," said Frederick. "But you have to remember that the ADP number tends to miss the boat. Last time it missed the official payroll number by its biggest margin since 2013."

    The final Markit services PMI reading for April hit 53.1 while the ISM non-manufacturing reading reached 57.5.

    Equities in the U.S. have done very well over the past month, with the three major indexes rising at least 1 percent in that time period. The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq were also within striking distance of their respective record levels.

    On tap this week:

    Wednesday

    Earnings: Facebook,, AIG, Kraft Heinz, Tesla Motors, Avis Budget, Tableau Software, Wellcare Health, Molson Coors Brewing, Humana, Cheesecake Factory, Fitbit, Groupon

    8:15 a.m. ADP payrolls

    9:45 a.m. Services PMI

    10:00 a.m. ISM non-manufacturing

    2:00 p.m. Fed decision

    Thursday

    Earnings: A-B InBev, Occidental Petroleum, Royal Dutch Shell, Adidas, Kellogg, Viacom, Beazer Homes, AMC Networks, Siemens, Dunkin Brands, Chesapeake Energy, Marathon Oil, Allscripts Healthcare, El Pollo Loco, Shake Shack, PerkinElmer, Zynga, Zillow, Wageworks, DeVry Education, CBS, Activision Blizzard, Herbalife

    8:30 a.m. Jobless claims

    8:30 a.m. Trade deficit

    8:30 a.m. Productivity

    8:30 a.m. Unit labor costs

    10:00 a.m. Factory orders

    Friday

    Earnings: TransCanada, Cognizant Tech, Moody's, Cigna, CenterPoint

    8:30 a.m. Nonfarm payrolls

    3:00 p.m. Consumer credit

    11:30 Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer at Hoover Institution Monetary Policy Conference

    12:45 a.m. San Francisco Fed President John Williams

    1:30 p.m. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on panel at Hoover Institution

    1:30 p.m. Fed Chair Janet Yellen in webcast from Brown University at event on 125 Years of Women at Brown

