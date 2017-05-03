Nasdaq falls from record high as Apple iPhone sales disappoint

U.S. equities fell on Wednesday as weaker-than-expected iPhone sales from Apple knocked off the Nasdaq composite from a record high.

The Nasdaq traded about 0.4 percent lower. The tech-heavy index reached all-time highs on an intraday and closing basis Tuesday ahead of Apple's results.

The tech giant said iPhone shipments totaled 50.8 million in the previous quarter, below the expected number of 52 million. Apple's stock declined more than 1 percent in early trade.

That said, the company reported a mixed quarter overall, with adjusted earnings per share topping analyst expectations while revenue fell just short.

"Looking forward, we believe investors will be focused on the iPhone 8 this fall, along with the company's raised capital distribution initiative, attractive valuation and potential new innovations. We continue to believe Apple remains among the most underappreciated stocks in the world," said Brian White, an analyst at Drexel Hamilton, in a note.

This earnings season has been strong thus far, with more than 75 percent of companies beating profit estimates and about 70 percent topping sales forecasts as of Friday morning, according to data from The Earnings Scout.