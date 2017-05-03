Wall Street to open lower as investors brace for Fed rate decision

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday morning as traders await the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision on interest rates.

It's the second day of the Fed's policy meeting. A decision from the central bank is due in the afternoon around 2 p.m. ET, but markets expect the Fed to hold steady. It has forecast two more interest rates hikes for this year, and the market thinks odds are greater than 50 percent that the next hike will come in June.

On the data front, Wednesday will see ADP private sector payroll data for April, which is expected to show 175,000 jobs were added last month. The data reported 263,000 jobs were added in March.

We'll also get the final Markit services PMI reading for April, as well as the ISM non-manufacturing reading.

On the earnings front, Time Warner, Clorox, Delphi Automotive and Sprint are among the major companies set to report before the bell. AIG, Facebook, Kraft Heinz and Tesla are due to report after the bell.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.25 percent lower, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.7 percent higher.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $50.84 a barrel on Friday morning, up 0.77 percent, while U.S. crude was around $47.96 a barrel, up 0.63 percent.

CNBC's Patti Domm contributed to this report