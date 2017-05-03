Watch: FBI's Comey testifies before Senate committee

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

FBI Director James Comey looks set to face tough questions from a Senate panel Wednesday amid lingering criticism about his role in the 2016 election.

At the Senate Judiciary Committee's routine oversight hearing, Comey could be grilled about the investigations into alleged Russian meddling in the election and into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server at the State Department.

While the campaign was still ongoing, Comey did not reveal the existence of the Russia probe, but he did reveal the investigation into Clinton.

In a public appearance Tuesday, Clinton said she was on track to win November's election until a combination of factors, including Comey's Oct. 28 letter to Congress saying that he would review new emails potentially related to her server, derailed her. While the letter's effect on the election is impossible to ascertain, some Democrats have derided on the decision, especially given that the FBI's review did not lead it to change its previous conclusions about Clinton.

Comey confirmed in March that the FBI is conducting a counterintelligence investigation into Russian influence on the election, including any possible contacts between then-candidate Donald Trump's associates and Moscow. He said the investigation began in July of last year, and critics have questioned why he did not publicly reveal that probe but sent the letter to Congress about the Clinton emails.

President Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion with Russia, and Moscow has denied the U.S. intelligence community's conclusions that it meddled in the election.