Watch: Obama hosts roundtable discussion on Obama Presidential Center

President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will join Mayor Rahm Emanuel and community leaders for a community event on the Obama Presidential Center at the South Shore Cultural Center.

The Obama Presidential Center will be a working center for civic engagement aimed to inspire people and communities to create change. President Obama will host a roundtable discussion to update the community on the progress of the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park and hear directly from members of the community on their ideas for the center.