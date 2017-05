[The stream is slated to start at 10:30 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson addresses State Department employees Wednesday.

It marks the second time he has spoken to all State employees since becoming the United States' top diplomat.

The remarks from Tillerson, the former Exxon Mobil CEO, come as the Trump administration has called for large cuts in the department's funding.