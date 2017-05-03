    ×

    Options Action

    Why one trader is betting against Tesla into earnings

    Tesla Motors' Model 3 electric cars.
    What to expect from Tesla earnings   

    Tesla stock has been in high gear, but one trader is expecting a "check back" when it reports earnings Wednesday.

    Shares of the electric-auto maker have been on a hot streak, hitting high after high and soaring nearly 50 percent this year. The explosive move comes as car companies Ford and GM are struggling, falling a respective 9 percent and 4 percent in 2017 as new cars sales continue to drop and auto loan defaults increase. Tesla surpassed both Ford and GM to become the most valuable U.S. car company in April.

    "There's a lot of good news with [Tesla]," Dan Nathan of RiskReversal.com said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money." "If you think about what's going on with Tesla having its market cap pass both GM and Ford over the last few weeks, we spend an awful lot of time focused on this company ... but, this is the future," he added.

    According to Nathan, the stock may have come a bit too far, too fast. "I really think you're going to have a check back to around the $300 level – the breakout level from just a couple of weeks ago," Nathan added.

    Tesla will report earnings after the bell Wednesday, and the options market is implying about a 5.5 percent move in either direction, which is actually shy of the average 10 percent move since its IPO in 2010.

    Tesla shares were down 2 percent ahead of its report Wednesday.

    Options Action Newsletter:

    Sign up to receive exclusive Options Action content. Each month you'll receive an exclusive message from host Melissa Lee and insight directly from one of the members of our Options Action panel. Keep your pulse on the market with the Options Action newsletter.

    Please enter a valid email address
    To learn more about how we use your information, please read our Privacy Policy.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    TSLA
    ---

    More From Options Action

    Latest Video

    Tutorials

    Host Bio

    • Melissa Lee
      Melissa Lee

      Melissa Lee is the host of CNBC's “Fast Money” and “Options Action.”

    Options Action Traders

    From Our Sponsor

    Options Action Newsletter:

    Sign up to receive exclusive Options Action content. Each month you'll receive an exclusive message from host Melissa Lee and insight directly from one of the members of our Options Action panel. Keep your pulse on the market with the Options Action newsletter.

    Please enter a valid email address
    To learn more about how we use your information, please read our Privacy Policy.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...