4 ways successful people get more out of their careers

"Ask an entrepreneur or business leader these days about who they admire professionally," says leadership expert Dorie Clark, "and Elon Musk is almost always at the top of the list."
"That's because he inspires others with audacious goals," she tells CNBC, "from electric cars and space travel to his new initiative to alleviate traffic congestion in Los Angeles by building underground tunnels."
While your career goals probably don't include colonizing Mars, you should be thinking about where you want to be one year from now, says Jenny Blake, career expert and co-founder of Google's mentorship program.
"Sometimes people stay in the same job out of fear of making a transition or of making a change," Blake says. "And often what happens is they'll experience physical signs of decline — they're getting sick more often at work."
High-achieving professionals don't let fear keep them from making important career decisions. Instead, they surround themselves with like-minded people and visualize their big goals.