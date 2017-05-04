After-hours buzz: CBS, SHAK & ZNGA

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Thursday:



Shares of CBS ticked up more than 1 percent during after hours following an earnings beat. The mass media company reported earnings of $1.04 cents on revenue of $3.34 billion while the Street expected earnings of 95 cents a share on revenue of $3.27 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.



Shake Shack shares tanked more than 8 percent during extended trading despite an earnings and revenue beat for the burger franchise. However, the company reported that it saw its same-store sales declining 2.5 percent which Shake Shack attributed to a 3.4 percent fall in foot traffic. For full-year guidance, Shake Shack says it expects same-store sales to be flat.

Shares of Universal Display surged 13 percent during after-hours following a strong earnings beat and guidance

Zynga shares surged more than 7 percent during after hours following a revenue beat. The company reported a revenue of $207 million while analysts expected a revenue of $192 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.