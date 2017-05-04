Australian shares flat as commodity prices fall, US jobs data eyed

Australian shares opened flat and other Asian markets may struggle on Friday as traders await the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data later and after drops in commodity prices overnight.

The S&P/ASX 200 was flat, edging down 0.08 percent in early trade, as falls in resources shares were offset by gains in the heavily weighted financial sector.

Markets in Japan and South Korea were closed for the Children's Day holiday.

Among Australian banks, Macquarie jumped 3.70 percent and ANZ added 0.49 percent.

But resources shares extended losses. Rio Tinto lost 1.58 percent, Fortescue shed 2.92 percent and BHP Billiton was off 2.50 percent.

Oil stocks were also lower, with Santos off 3.43 percent and Woodside down 2.16 percent.

In U.S. trade, commodities continued their recent tumble.

"Commodities slumped across the board as the market loses faith with the oil supply cuts drawing down inventories. An apparent financial tightening in China exacerbated the bearishness in the market," ANZ said in a note early Friday.

Oil was hard hit, touching five-month lows, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures ending down 4.8 percent at $45.52 a barrel and Brent futures off 5 percent at $48.26.

Tapas Strickland, an economist at National Australia Bank, said in an early Friday note that oil prices had fallen below levels before OPEC instituted a production ceiling.

"In the words of ABBA, it seems U.S. shale oil production is presenting a Waterloo moment for OPEC," Strickland said.