    ×

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Australian shares flat as commodity prices fall, US jobs data eyed

    Australian shares opened flat and other Asian markets may struggle on Friday as traders await the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data later and after drops in commodity prices overnight.

    The S&P/ASX 200 was flat, edging down 0.08 percent in early trade, as falls in resources shares were offset by gains in the heavily weighted financial sector.

    Markets in Japan and South Korea were closed for the Children's Day holiday.

    Among Australian banks, Macquarie jumped 3.70 percent and ANZ added 0.49 percent.

    But resources shares extended losses. Rio Tinto lost 1.58 percent, Fortescue shed 2.92 percent and BHP Billiton was off 2.50 percent.

    Oil stocks were also lower, with Santos off 3.43 percent and Woodside down 2.16 percent.

    In U.S. trade, commodities continued their recent tumble.

    "Commodities slumped across the board as the market loses faith with the oil supply cuts drawing down inventories. An apparent financial tightening in China exacerbated the bearishness in the market," ANZ said in a note early Friday.

    Oil was hard hit, touching five-month lows, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures ending down 4.8 percent at $45.52 a barrel and Brent futures off 5 percent at $48.26.

    Tapas Strickland, an economist at National Australia Bank, said in an early Friday note that oil prices had fallen below levels before OPEC instituted a production ceiling.

    "In the words of ABBA, it seems U.S. shale oil production is presenting a Waterloo moment for OPEC," Strickland said.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NIKKEI
    ---
    HSI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    CNBC 100
    ---

    U.S. data released Wednesday showed crude oil stocks fell 930,000 barrels, compared with the 2.3 million barrel drop that was expected, leaving inventories just 7 million barrels short of the record high, Reuters reported.

    While OPEC output fell for a fourth month in April, after a production cut agreement, U.S. oil output has surged, Reuters reported.

    Investors also parsed through a slew of economic data on Thursday. Jobless claims fell by 19,000 to 238,000, while productivity for the first quarter fell more than expected. The U.S. trade deficit, meanwhile, narrowed to $43.7 billion. Factory orders, meanwhile, rose less than expected in March.

    These data releases culminate on Friday, with the U.S. government posting its monthly payrolls report. Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.S. economy to have added 185,000 jobs last month versus 98,000 in March.

    Cameron Spencer | Getty Images

    Wall Street's performance was uninspiring.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell 6.43 points, or 0.03 percent, to close at 20,951.47, the S&P 500 rose 1.39 points, or 0.06 percent, to end at 2,389.52, and the Nasdaq advanced 2.79 points, or 0.05 percent, to close at 6,075.34.

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    EWJ
    ---
    ASHR
    ---
    FXI
    ---
    ISHARES MSCI CIF
    ---
    VANG MSCIPAC
    ---