AT&T CEO says a corporate tax cut would mean thousands more jobs for 'hard hat' workers

With President Donald Trump and House GOP leaders looking to reduce the tax burden on corporate America, AT&T Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson said Thursday lower taxes means the telecom giant would be willing to invest even more in the United States.

"Lower taxes drives more investment, drives more hiring, drives greater wages," Stephenson said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "All of this fits together."

The tax reform blueprint from the White House calls for reducing the federal corporate rate to 15 percent from 35 percent. The plan spearheaded by House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady and House Speaker Paul Ryan aims to reduce the corporate tax rate to 20 percent. But the Brady-Ryan proposal includes a controversial pay-for provision in the form of a border adjustment import tax.

"If you can have a tax reduction of 35 percent down to, you pick your number, 25 or 20 percent — to think that wouldn't cause additional investment is nonsensical. I know exactly what AT&T would do: We would invest more," said Stephenson.