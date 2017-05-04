Britain's Prince Philip to stand down from Royal duties for good

Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, will permanently discontinue his royal duties in the Fall, according to an official statement from Buckingham Palace on Thursday.



The palace said the Queen would continue to carry out her full program of public engagements and offered her full support to the Duke of Edinburgh, who turns 96 next month.

"Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying The Queen. Thereafter, The Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

News of an unusual gathering at Buckingham Palace had prompted an outbreak of speculation regarding the welfare of Queen Elizabeth or her husband Prince Philip on Thursday, after senior royal staff had been summoned to attend a meeting.

