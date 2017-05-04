    ×

    Cramer Remix: This stock at home in your wallet could be ready to rally

    Cramer Remix: This stock at home in your wallet could be ready to rally
    Cramer Remix: This stock at home in your wallet could be ready to rally   

    Though brick-and-mortar retail has come under pressure of late, Jim Cramer found one related stock that could be making a comeback: Alliance Data Systems.

    Alliance Data deals in private label credit cards, rewards programs, and transaction-based marketing solutions. After the stock peaked in 2015, it tumbled down 43 percent and fell as low as $177 from its $312 highs in the February of last year.

    But the "Mad Money" host noticed the company making a turnaround, re-positioning itself as more of a data-driven marketing play and cutting costs across the board.

    "While you might think a business that relies on retailers would be in trouble here, the company has had a lot of success expanding into all sorts of digital channels, and that's where the consumers are spending their money these days," Cramer said.

    And for the first time in over a year, Cramer feels like the company has finally gotten its act together, making moves to buy back large chunks of stock and placing itself squarely in the data and analytics space.

    "I think this widely misunderstood stock could have a lot more, not a little, but a lot more upside," Cramer said.

    People stand in line as they wait to get into the JobNewsUSA job fair at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.
    Getty Images
    People stand in line as they wait to get into the JobNewsUSA job fair at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

    When the Federal Reserve does not waver on its two slated interest rate hikes and the market holds its breath ahead of Friday's jobs report, Cramer said it sets off a series of events that investors need to understand.

    "It all does start with commodities, which were weak across the board. Copper's teetering, aluminum's headed down, iron's– oh, man, get out of the way, and of course, oil's simply crashing, down 5 percent today, the worst day in months" the "Mad Money" host said.

    All of these changes signal a rotation into stocks that people consider safe during a market decline, like consumer packaged goods, Cramer said.

    At the same time, rates and bank stocks are climbing thanks to the Fed standing firm on its two-hike agenda, so Cramer turned to the latest market moves to make sense of the noise.

    Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and chairman of SolarCity, attends the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 8, 2015 in Sun Valley, Idaho.
    Scott Olson | Getty Images
    Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and chairman of SolarCity, attends the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 8, 2015 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

    After Tesla's stock sank over $15 on Thursday following its earnings report, Cramer looked into the company to try and understand its high-flown forecasts.

    "If you're an analyst, I think the only way to handle an Elon Musk conference call is to take some mind altering drugs so you can really tune in and turn on the whole psychedelic story," he said of Tesla's CEO.

    While Cramer admires Musk's confidence, he sympathized with those who try to make mathematical sense of his ultra-positive musings.

    Cramer also sat down with Jeff Lawson, the co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Twilio, for his take on the stock's drop after Uber, one of its biggest clients, cut back its spending with Twilio.

    The company helps apps manage their communications with customers using the cloud, and almost every app that sends texts, like Uber and Airbnb, are clients of Twilio's.

    "Because of the size of the spend and how important of a customer they are, when we got an inkling that they might change how they're thinking about communications spend, we wanted to be transparent and get that out in front of investors. But we do believe they will continue to be a very important customer of Twilio's," Lawson explained on Thursday.

    And, although Uber threw a wrench in the company's stock, Lawson touted the company's otherwise successful quarter and said he feels there will be more good news ahead for Twilio.

    "We're continuing to invest. We have a leadership position in a very large market, and we feel great about our position, about our product, about our customers. And so we continue to invest forward," he told Cramer.

    Brian Krzanich
    Heidi Petty | CNBC
    Brian Krzanich

    Finally, Cramer spoke with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to hear more about how the company is evolving.

    Krzanich may have sounded downbeat on PCs when the company released earnings, but the CEO is still standing by his company's core business.

    "This is the best time, I think, in history to go out and buy a PC or be in the PC business because the innovation is tremendous," Krzanich told Cramer on Thursday.

    The CEO admitted that his bearishness on the PC business came about because customers are buying fewer PCs, but he remained enthusiastic about Intel's wide reach in the market.

    "There are other places that people are spending their dollars, so I can't come in to you and say, 'This is a revenue growth engine,'" Krzanich said. "But we've been able to grow profitability and we've been driving innovation with our partners, Microsoft, HP, Dell, Lenovo."

    In Cramer's lightning round, he flew through his take on some caller favorite stocks, including:

    Chemours: "Well, we're very worried about all commodity and all commodity chemicals and I've got to tell you, you've had a really good run in CC. I would ring the register on half of it right now. Take it out, because commodity chemicals are not doing well right now."

    Red Hat: "The sales were fabulous. The deals were great. [CEO James] Whitehurst continues to do it in the cloud. I want you to stay along."

