Cramer: Trump should call Tim Cook about Apple's $1 billion manufacturing promise

President Donald Trump should give Apple's Tim Cook a call after the CEO announced the company would start a $1 billion fund to promote advanced manufacturing jobs in the U.S., CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday.

Cook announced the fund in an exclusive interview Wednesday with Cramer on CNBC's "Mad Money." Cook said Apple will announce the first investment later this month.

The fund is the tech giant's latest effort to show how it is creating jobs in the United States. Trump has vowed to bring millions of jobs back to the country, and has pressured several American companies to hire U.S. workers.

Cook said in the interview that Apple has created 2 million jobs in the U.S., and said the company would hire thousands of employees in the future. (Read the full interview here.)

In response to Cook's interview, the White House said in a statement: "The president's policies have created an environment and provided the confidence in the economy needed to foster such investments as Apple is making."

Cook also spoke about the company's massive 1.1-million-square-foot campus in Austin, Texas. The project began in 2012.

"I think they could build a lot here," Cramer said Thursday on "Squawk Box." He said the president should call Cook on Thursday.

Disclosure: Jim Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Apple.

