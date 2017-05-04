Cramer's lightning round: Where there's smoke, there's fire

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Altria Group: "Altria did not have a good quarter and the stock didn't go down. What that tells me is where there's smoke, there's fire. It's a good one. I want you to hold on to it. I like that."

Shopify: "Well, I've got to tell you, they're doing all the great, right things I want in terms of revenue growth. I don't know. I mean, let this one ride. Let this one ride. It was a good quarter."

Chemours: "Well, we're very worried about all commodity and all commodity chemicals and I've got to tell you, you've had a really good run in CC. I would ring the register on half of it right now. Take it out, because commodity chemicals are not doing well right now."

Red Hat: "The sales were fabulous. The deals were great. [CEO James] Whitehurst continues to do it in the cloud. I want you to stay along."

GeneralMills: "This would be telling at the low. We can't do that.Wait for another spike. At one point it was at $60 today on a ridiculous rumor that [CNBC's] David Faber killed about Kraft Heinz. I don't want you to sell it down here."

