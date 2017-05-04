Early movers: FB, TSLA, ABC, LB, CHD, REGN, AIG, M & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Facebook — The social media giant reported quarterly profit of $1.04 per share, 17 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts. Facebook's results were helped by growth in its mobile ad business and an 18 percent jump in daily active users. Shares dipped in after-hours trading, however, as the company warned about slowing ad growth for the rest of the year.

Tesla — Tesla lost $1.33 per share for its latest quarter, compared to consensus estimates of an 81 cent a share loss. The automaker's revenue did beat forecasts that more than doubled from a year earlier, as it delivered record numbers of its Model X and Model S vehicles.

AmerisourceBergen — The drug distributor beat estimates by nine cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.77 per share. Revenue fell short of the Street's outlook. The company's results were helped by particular strength in oncology products.

L Brands — The Victoria's Secret parent reported that April comparable-store sales fell five percent, twice the drop expected by analysts surveyed by StreetAccount.

Church & Dwight — The maker of Arm & Hammer baking soda and other consumer products came in six cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 52 cents per share. Revenue also exceeded expectations. The company also forecast full-year profit slightly above consensus, as international organic sales strengthen.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals — The drugmaker missed estimates by 14 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $2.92 per share. Revenue exceeded estimates, but overall results have been hurt by a drop in demand for the company's flagship macular degeneration drug Eylea.

Dunkin' Brands — The donut shop chain matched forecasts with quarterly profit of 48 cents per share, while revenue exceeded estimates on increased sales of breakfast foods and cold-brewed coffee.

Viacom — The media company reported adjusted quarterly profit of 79 cents per share, 20 cents a share above estimates. Revenue exceeded forecasts, as well. Earnings were down 60 percent from a year earlier, however, on higher programming costs and lower ad sales.

Square — Square lost eight cents per share for its latest quarter, only half the loss analysts were expecting. The mobile payment company saw revenue come in above Street estimates. Square was helped by lower costs and an increase in transactions, with a 33 percent jump in payment volume.

Fitbit — Fitbit reported a quarterly loss of 15 cents per share, three cents a share smaller than analysts had anticipated. The wearable fitness device maker's revenue beat forecast. Fitbit also reported a drop in costs.

American International Group — AIG reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.36 per share, above consensus estimates of $1.08 a share. The insurance company saw better investment returns and was also helped by lower expenses.

Kraft Heinz — Kraft Heinz fell two cents a share short of estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 84 cents per share. The food company's revenue also came in below forecasts, hurt by weak demand in both the U.S. and Canada.

Cheesecake Factory — Cheesecake Factory came in one cent a share shy of estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 72 cents per share. The restaurant chain's revenue also missed estimates, as same-restaurant sales only increased by 0.3 percent.

Avis Budget — The company lost 94 cents per share for its latest quarter, more than the 52 cents a share loss Wall Street was expecting. The car rental company's revenue also fell slightly short of forecasts. A drop in used car prices and higher costs are also hurting the company's bottom line. Separately, Avis Budget struck a deal with its largest shareholder SRS Investment Management that will delay the hedge fund's push for bigger changes.

Royal Dutch Shell — The oil giant reported better-than-expected first-quarter profits that were more than double from a year earlier, helped by higher oil prices and increased profit margins.

HSBC — The bank earned a better-than-expected $3.13 billion for its first quarter, helped in part by a 25 percent increase in Asia operation profits.

Macy's — The retailer will end a tuxedo rental partnership with Tailored Brands by mutual agreement. The Tuxedo Shops at Macy's will operate until June 1, and then complete winding down operations by July 14. The companies say the pact did not generate the revenue that they had anticipated.