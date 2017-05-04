European markets seen higher; Macron holds lead on Le Pen

European markets are expected to open higher Thursday after being buoyed by a televised political debate which saw centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron maintain his lead on euroskeptic opponent Marine Le Pen ahead of this Sunday's French election.

The FTSE 100 is seen 10 points higher at 7,244; the DAX is set to open 23 points up at 12,551; and the CAC 40 is also seen 7 points higher at 5,308.

Markets were reassured overnight after a snap Elabe poll suggested that Macron had emerged the victor with 63 points to Le Pen's 34 after the pair clashed over their visions of France's future, the euro and terrorism in a TV debate.