A technology on the fast track: 3-D printed cars

"It's tough to have those plastics have the same performance regardless of temperature," said Ellen Lee, the technical leader of additive manufacturing research at Ford. "We also have high requirements for humidity, ultraviolet exposure and odor, even."

What's more, the automotive industry is currently tailored to produce large quantities of cars at rapid speeds. Additive manufacturing is currently too slow and too unreliable to match the pace of an assembly line, which means it's also too costly, at least for the auto industry.

There is, however, one killer application for 3-D printing in the automotive industry. Consider how McLaren was able to design a new race-car wing in under two weeks: A soluble mold was 3-D printed to create the shape of the wing, which was then wrapped in carbon fiber. Eventually the inside mold dissolved, leaving behind a structurally sound, carbon fiber wing. While the McLaren team didn't use this new wing in the race, they proved to themselves that making a part as complex as a car wing could be done with speed and accuracy if needed.

It's an example of tooling — making molds for one-of-a-kind parts found on cars. According to Oak Ridge National Laboratory's Love, automotive companies will spend upward of $200 million per model of a car on tooling. So, for example, a car hood is made in a stamping process from a mold that usually takes six to nine months to mill out of a block of steel. Why not print the mold instead, something that will take a matter of weeks instead of months and at a much lower cost?

"One of the things we can never get back is time. If you look at car manufacturing, if it takes you two years to get your tooling manufactured, it's going to take you at least four years to bring out a new car," Love said. "But if you can get that lead time down from years to months, you can cut cycle times for new-car production in half."

— By Andrew Zaleski, special to CNBC.com