Former US President Obama renews support for France's Macron

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has renewed his support for centrist Emmanuel Macron ahead of the crucial presidential vote in France.

Obama dubbed Sunday's presidential runoff as "very important" for the future of France but also to the entire world.

"I'm not planning to get involved in many elections now that I don't have to run for office again. But the French election is very important to the future of France and the values that we care so much about," Obama said in a video released on Twitter.

"I admire the campaign that Emmanuel Macron has run. He stood up for liberal values," Obama said. "He appeals to people's hopes. And not their fears."

Macron, 39, is close to becoming the youngest president in French history but before achieving that he needs to win against the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, who has gathered increasing support using an anti-immigrant rhetoric.

In the run-up to the first round of the French election, Obama had also stated his support for Macron.

