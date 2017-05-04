Futures point to higher open on Wall Street ahead of earnings and data

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday morning as traders looked to another big day of earnings and several pieces of data.

Kellogg, Regeneron, Viacom, AMC Networks and Dunkin Brands are among companies set to report before the bell. Activision Blizzard, CBS, El Pollo Loco and Shake Shack are among companies due to report after the bell.



On the data front jobless claims, international trade and productivity and unit labor costs are all set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Factory orders are due at 10:00 a.m. ET.



In Europe the pan European Stoxx 600 Index was around 0.28 percent higher on Thursday morning. In Asia, China's Shanghai Composite closed down 0.26 percent.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $50.42 a barrel on Thursday morning, down 0.73 percent, while U.S. crude was around $47.42 a barrel, down 0.84 percent.

