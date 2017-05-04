'Game of Thrones' spinoffs in the works at HBO

It seems that 2018 won't mark the end for Westeros.

HBO closed deals with four writers to explore multiple potential spinoffs of its hit show "Game of Thrones."

Max Borenstein ("Kong: Skull Island"), Jane Goldman ("X-Men: Days of Future Past"), Brian Helgeland ("42," "Robin Hood"), and Carly Wray ("Mad Men") were tapped by the company to comb through George R. R. Martin's novels and produce scripts.

HBO said that the writers will explore different time periods in Martin's "Game of Thrones" universe.

"There is no set timetable for these projects," the company said. "We'll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in."

D.B. Weiss and David Benioff will continue on as executive producers on all of the projects, but will be taking a break from writing about Westeros following the show's eighth and final season.

