    Hillary Clinton calls GOP health-care win a 'shameful failure of policy and morality'

    • Hillary Clinton said Americans need to "fight back" after the GOP-sponsored bill passed the House
    • She shared information about how to donate to Democrats running in 2018 against those who voted in favor of the Republican plan to replace Obamacare
    • Earlier this week, she called herself an "activist citizen" and "part of the resistance"
    Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (L) and former President Bill Clinton arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Hillary Clinton is living up to her new role as "part of the resistance."

    The former secretary of State called on Americans to "fight back on behalf of the millions of families that will be hurt" by the GOP-sponsored plan to replace key parts of the Affordable Care Act. Earlier Thursday, the Republican proposal passed the House by a slim margin.

    Clinton shared a tweet with information about how to donate to Democrats running in 2018 against Republicans who voted for the bill.

    Earlier this week, Clinton said she is taking on the role as an "activist citizen." Since Donald Trump's inauguration, the former Democratic nominee has been vocal about a number of progressive issues including clean energy and support for the preservation of Obamacare.

    When the first Republican health-care plan failed, Clinton said it was a "victory for anyone who believes health care is a human right." She cited a figure from the Congressional Budget Office, which estimated that 24 million people would become uninsured under the GOP plan.

    The GOP has defended their proposal, calling their Thursday win in the House a victory for Americans. Trump invited House Republicans to the White House to celebrate, pledging that premiums and deductibles would come down.