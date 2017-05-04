How to watch Netflix when you don’t have an internet connection

I'm about to get on a flight to Seattle. I'm worried my flight might not have in-seat entertainment, so I spent last night loading up my iPad with shows and movies from Netflix.

Netflix added offline storage within the last year, but I haven't really heard many people talking about it. Keeping your shows stored offline will allow you to watch them when you don't have a Wi-Fi or cellular connection, like on an underground train, on an airplane (the Wi-Fi on planes still largely blocks streaming services) or out in the woods on a camping trip.

One warning: Netflix doesn't let you store all of its content offline, so some shows just aren't available. But there's still plenty to choose from.

Here's how it works on an iPhone. Note that you'll want to set all this up before you leave on your trip, while you still have internet.