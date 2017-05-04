HSBC reports 19 percent fall in profit before tax, but beats estimates

Europe's largest bank, HSBC Holdings Plc, reported Thursday its first-quarter results of $5 billion for profit before tax, down 19 percent from a year ago.

The bank's latest quarterly profit was higher than the $4.31 billion average of analysts' estimates that it compiled.

HSBC's reported revenue came in at $13 billion in the first quarter, 13 percent lower than the same period a year ago.

CEO Stuart Gulliver said "this is a good set of results" and explained that reported profits were down due to a change in accounting treatment of the fair value of its own debt. In addition, 2016's first quarter profits included the operating results of a Brazil business that HSBC sold in July last year.

"Global Banking and Markets had a great quarter; Commercial Banking delivered higher revenue from our liquidity and cash management activities; and Retail Banking and Wealth Management was supported by rising interest rates and renewed customer investment appetite," Gulliver said in a statement.

He also said the bank has completed a $1 billion shares buy-back program that it announced in February.

Jackson Wong from Huarong International Securities told CNBC's "Capital Connection" that HSBC's latest set of financial results was "pretty decent."

"I do know many analysts expected a little bit more than $5 billion but I think in this environment, they can get $5 billion pre-tax profit and only 13 percent drop in revenue, they're doing pretty decent," he said.