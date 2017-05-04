    ×

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

    Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI)
    Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI)

    A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are higher after Wednesday's mostly flat close. We get weekly jobless claims numbers and trade deficit data later this morning.

    OBAMACARE REPLACEMENT

    -The House GOP leadership now believes it has the votes to pass its Obamacare replacement bill and the vote is scheduled to take place today.

    APPLE MOVE

    -Apple CEO Tim Cook announced on CNBC last night that the company is starting a $1 billion fund to promote advanced manufacturing in the U.S.

