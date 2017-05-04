Oracle CEO pushes back on challenge from Salesforce: 'Are you kidding me?'

Oracle continues to throw barbs at rival Salesforce, as the two companies compete to become the first software services company to reach $10 billion in cloud revenue.

"Oh of course we're going to surpass $10 billion, the only question becomes what date," Mark Hurd, one of Oracle's CEOs, told CNBC's "Squawk Alley" on Thursday. "If you look at our growth rate last quarter and just start doing the math .... we're going to hit $10 billion relatively soon."

In February, Salesforce said it expects to achieve that goal in the next year with sales of $10.15 billion to $10.20 billion, "faster than any enterprise software company in history." But Hurd said in March that "it's just a matter of when we catch and pass Salesforce.com in total cloud revenue."

And while $10 billion would be less than one-third of Oracle's total revenue -- it booked $37.05 billion in the fiscal year ended May 31, 2016 -- Hurd says that's only the beginning.

"Are we going to stop at $10 billion? Are you kidding? So this is a tremendous opportunity for us to grow and blow way past $10 billion," Hurd said.