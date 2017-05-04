Oracle CEO pushes back on challenge from Salesforce: 'Are you kidding me?'

Oracle continues to throw barbs at rival Salesforce, as the two companies compete to become the first software services company to reach $10 billion in cloud revenue.
In February, Salesforce said it expects to achieve that goal in the next year with sales of $10.15 billion to $10.20 billion, "faster than any enterprise software company in history." But Hurd said in March that "it's just a matter of when we catch and pass Salesforce.com in total cloud revenue."
And while $10 billion would be less than one-third of Oracle's total revenue -- it booked $37.05 billion in the fiscal year ended May 31, 2016 -- Hurd says that's only the beginning.
"Are we going to stop at $10 billion? Are you kidding? So this is a tremendous opportunity for us to grow and blow way past $10 billion," Hurd said.