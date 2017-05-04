Filing a claim isn't the only thing that can cause your homeowners insurance rate to spike. Paying your credit card bill late can do some serious damage, too.

That's because underwriters often use a credit-based insurance score to set your premium, which looks at things like debt and late payments, among other factors.

"It's not intuitive that how I handle my credit card can affect things like my auto or home insurance," Peter Kochenburger, deputy director of the University of Connecticut's Insurance Law Center, told CNBC.