    Real estate porn meets soft porn in a $100 million mansion

    Source: Hilton & Hyland

    Can sexy women in masks covered in gold body paint help sell one of the most expensive mansions in Beverly Hills, California?

    The developer behind the $100 million mega-home called "Opus" thinks the answer is yes.

    Source: Jim Bartsch

    Nile Niami, a former Hollywood producer who is now a leading luxury real estate developer in L.A., and real estate firm Hilton & Hyland, have just released a risque real estate video to coincide with a $100 million listing hitting the market Thursday.

    The over-the-top video, which opens with a lingerie-clad model wearing VR goggles simulating masturbation in Opus' master suite, plays much more like soft porn than it does real estate marketing.

    "I kept telling the director 'Go darker ... go sexier' and was thrilled to see the results." -Nile Niami, Opus developer
    Source: Hilton & Hyland
    One gold-painted model appears inside Opus’ champagne vault
    Source: Hilton & Hyland
    In fact, the camera's lens is more often focused on bare skin and cleavage than it is on the 20,500-square-foot estate perched on what's called "Billionaire's Row" on North Hillcrest Road in ZIP code 90210.

    "We took a darker approach to the styling and direction of the trailer because as night falls on Opus, the house has a very alluring and undeniably sexy vibe that needed to be captured," explains Niami.

    The press release announcing the release of the unconventional real estate trailer describes the video's main character as "a modern day Cleopatra, complete with golden ladies in waiting."

    Source: Jim Bartsch

    The real estate brokerage released two versions of the trailer on Vimeo: one for general audiences and the other – a more explicit version – for mature audiences, described in a press release as: "Two steamy movie trailers giving viewers a sneak peek into a life where the boundaries are limitless."

    "I kept telling the director 'Go darker ... go sexier' and was thrilled to see the results," says Niami.

    Only time will tell if the developer's noir fantasy will pay off.

    If you're more interested in real estate porn than you are in Niami's soft porn, then check out the video created by the producers of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" (models not included).

