Real estate porn meets soft porn in a $100 million mansion

The real estate brokerage released two versions of the trailer on Vimeo: one for general audiences and the other – a more explicit version – for mature audiences, described in a press release as: "Two steamy movie trailers giving viewers a sneak peek into a life where the boundaries are limitless."

"I kept telling the director 'Go darker ... go sexier' and was thrilled to see the results," says Niami.

Only time will tell if the developer's noir fantasy will pay off.

If you're more interested in real estate porn than you are in Niami's soft porn, then check out the video created by the producers of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" (models not included).