The economy just can't break out of its doldrums, and here's why

Productivity, as measured in economic terms, is essentially a measure of how much product comes from labor and investment.

For the first quarter, productivity in the U.S. declined 0.4 percent, according to government data issued Thursday. That translates into yearly improvement of just 1.1 percent — better than the flat growth seen over the past several years but still lagging.

"How you interpret that 1.1 percent depends on whether you're a glass half-empty or half-full person," Andrew Hunter, U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said in a note. "A 1.1 percent gain is better than the near-stagnation in recent years, but still a long way short of the 2 percent-plus pace needed for the real economy to grow at the 3 percent rate the White House is looking for."

The biggest dilemma so far for the administration's growth hopes has been the inability of hard economic data like productivity and sales to catch up to the high expectations among investors, business owners and consumers.

Over the past month or so, the gap has grown wider.

Economic numbers have been missing expectations at a rate not seen since Trump entered the White House in January, according to multiple gauges including the closely watched Citigroup Economic Surprise Index (courtesy Yardeni Research) and the Bespoke Economic Indicator Diffusion Index:

When measured since the end of March, economic surprises vs. expectations are at their weakest level in two years, according to Bespoke's Paul Hickey.

"While the data has been weak relative to expectations, it hasn't necessarily been weak, so it's not as though the economy has been falling off a cliff," Bespoke's Paul Hickey wrote. "Longer term indicators like jobless claims, housing starts, and the ratio of leading to coincident indicators all suggest that the economy remains on a firm footing."