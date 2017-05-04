18 things worth paying extra for

If you're trying to build wealth, cutting back on unnecessary expenses is a smart place to start. But sometimes, it's worth it in the long run to splurge. After all, taking the cheap route isn't so cost effective when you have to replace the item two months later.

While everyone's priorities are different, here are 18 items that are generally worth spending a little extra on.

A blazer or well-made suit

A nice, well-fitted blazer can make any outfit look professional and work-appropriate.

"Buying a good blazer is important because it's such an easy way to elevate an outfit," Tiffany Yannetta, shopping director for fashion website Racked.com, tells CNBC. "The upper half of your body is what people see the most — more than your pants or your shoes."

Expect to spend roughly $90 to $200 on a quality garment that fits perfectly, she says. And if a high-caliber item still needs a tweak, spend the money to have it tailored.

While $200 might seem like a lot to spend on one item of clothing, if you wear it regularly, the cost becomes more reasonable quickly.

Tires

The right set of tires can last up to 70,000 miles — that's years on the road. While price doesn't necessarily correspond with quality here, it's worth taking the time to do your research. Don't skimp on cheap or old tires that could threaten the safety of your car.