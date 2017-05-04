This Entrepreneur Takes a Second Attempt at a Deal

Entrepreneur Aaron Marino is no stranger to the art of the pitch. Marino last appeared on Shark Tank to hawk his way-too-expensive style formula for men, leaving without any bites from the Sharks. But even though he didn't land a deal, the opportunity spurred Marino onto a new path, product and price point, and hopes for a better outcome.



Watch in this clip as Marino takes his second dip in the tank to wow the gang with Pete and Pedro, his line of men's hair styling products. Will this natural salesman close the deal this time?