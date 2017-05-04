This is why we collect: 'Star Wars' fans on their quirky and lucrative hobby

For Tom Stewart, collecting is in his DNA.

His parents, two pharmacists, collected old radio premiums, little orphan Annie decoders and pharmacy memorabilia; his brother collects Disney products; and his sister is on the hunt for all things Winnie the Pooh.

Stewart found his collecting passion in 1977 when he was 10 years old. It was the year that "Star Wars: A New Hope" hit theaters. Forty years later, his stockpile of Star Wars action figures, food packaging and party supplies now takes up a significant part of his 1,600 square-foot basement and is worth more than $100,000.

"I already had the collecting influence, but I think the time frame of when this movie came out and how old I was, it just really grabbed me," Stewart told CNBC. "It was revolutionary in its special effects, story telling and everything and at 10 years old, I was just the right age to really eat that up. Based on how my family had grown up, I needed to collect something and this was just what grabbed me."

His collection first started with Wonder Bread paper products that were sold during the run of the first Star Wars film. Since, his collection has steadily grown to include products like Campbell's soup cans, CoffeeMate bottles and quite a few boxes of Kraft Mac & Cheese.