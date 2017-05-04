This problem costs homeowners an extra 36%

Your homeowner's insurance rate can be hurt by a bunch of things — even something as simple as paying your credit card bill late can do serious damage.

That's because underwriters use a credit-based insurance score to set your premium, which looks at things like debt and late payments, among other factors.

"It's not intuitive that how I handle my credit card can affect things like my auto or home insurance," Peter Kochenburger, deputy director of the University of Connecticut's Insurance Law Center, told CNBC.

A study from InsuranceQuotes.com found that having a credit score in the middle of the pack can result in rates that are an average 36 percent higher than the amount people with excellent scores pay.

It's even more dramatic when you look at the difference between those with poor versus excellent credit — premiums can be a whopping 114 percent higher on average.