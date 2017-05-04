Trading a rough day in oil: 6 plays   

The "Fast Money" traders discussed energy stocks as crude oil saw a nearly 5 percent drop in prices on Thursday.

Trader Guy Adami said he expects crude to trade lower because of the indicative moves of Exxon Mobile and Ovoca Gold.

Shares of Exxon Mobile are down over 9 percent year to date, and Ovoca Gold shares are down over 22 percent year to date.

Trader Pete Najarian said it is not the best time to buy into energy names, but he has call positions to the upside in Kinder Morgan and Chesapeake Energy because of the lower volatility in the area.

Trader Tim Seymour said he likes Anadarko Petroleum for an offensive play.

Trader David Seaburg said he likes Royal Dutch Shell because of the company's high dividend yield and good technical metrics.

Disclosures:

Pete Najarian owns calls BAC, BUD, BZH, C, CHK, DAL, FB, INTC, KMI, MDLZ, NBL, ORCL, RF, SNAP, TBT, TCK, TPX, UNP, VALE, WFM, WLL, XLE. Pete is long stock AAP, AAPL, BAC, CL, DIS, DLTR, EBAY, EMR, GILD, GIS, HUM, IBM, JWN, K, KO,KORS, KMX, LUX, MAR, MSFT, MRK, PFE, RL, STX, TPX, UNP, V, WDC, WFT.

Tim Seymour is long ABX, AAPL, APC, AVP, BAC, BBRY, C, CLF, CVX, DO, DVYE, EDC, EWN, EWZ, F, FB, FCX, FXI, GM, GOOGL, GE, INTC, LQD, MAT, MOS, MCD, MUR, OIH, PG, RACE, RAI, RH, RL, SINA, SQ,T, TWTR, VALE, VRX, VZ, XOM. short: EEM, SPY, XRT; Tim's firm is long ABX, BABA, BIDU, CBD, CLF, EEM, EWZ, F, KO, MCD, MPEL, NKE, PEP, PF, TCEHY, SAVE, SBUX, SINA, VALE, VIAB, WMT, WEN, X, YHOO, short EWG, HYG, IWM

"Opinions expressed by David Seaburg are solely his own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Cowen Group, Inc. David Seaburg and Cowen have a financial interest in EDIT. Diamond Offshore: an employee of Cowen and Company, LLC serves on the Board of Directors of Diamond Offshore"

Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.