US Treasurys lower after Fed leaves rates unchanged, traders expect hike in June

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Thursday morning after the Federal Reserve left its interest rate unchanged.

Traders are betting the central bank will hike rates at their next meeting in June.



The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 2.3342 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.9808 percent. Yields move inversely to prices.



On the data front jobless claims, international trade and productivity and unit labor costs are all set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Factory orders are due at 10:00 a.m. ET.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $50.44 a barrel on Thursday morning, down 0.69 percent, while U.S. crude was around $47.46 a barrel, down 0.75 percent.