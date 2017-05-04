Wall Street loves Facebook and raises price targets after earnings — research wrap

Analysts reiterated their optimism over Facebook's future after the social network reported first-quarter results, even as the shares opened down 1 percent Thursday in response to the earnings.



Nearly 90 percent of Wall Street analysts have buy or overweight ratings on Facebook, according to FactSet.



The company is one of the market's best-performing names as its shares have rallied more than 30 percent this year through Wednesday versus the S&P 500's 7 percent return.



Below is a summary of what Wall Street firms are now telling clients to do with the stock.