    Watch: House debates Obamacare replacement bill ahead of vote

    The House debated the bill to replace the Affordable Care Act on Thursday ahead of what could be a tight vote on the divisive plan.

    After a series of last-minute amendments to appease both moderate and conservative Republican lawmakers, the GOP believes it has the support to pass the proposal. It would then go to a much more skeptical Senate, where Republicans hold a narrower majority.

    Democrats have slammed Republicans for pushing for a vote without an assessment of its costs from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. The party has warned about a previous CBO estimate that showed an earlier version of the plan leading to 24 million more uninsured people over a decade and rising premium costs for older Americans.

