Watch: Pelosi speaks ahead of House health-care vote

[The stream is slated to start at 10:45 am ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference with Capitol Hill reporters on Thursday morning, where she will likely decry Republicans' push to pass their Obamacare replacement bill later in the day.

The House GOP believes it has the votes to pass the plan after a series of amendments to win over both moderates and conservatives. Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy told reporters Thursday "it will pass."

Pelosi, the congresswoman from California, has slammed Republicans for trying to approve the revised bill without an assessment of its costs from the Congressional Budget Office. In late March, the CBO estimated that the number of uninsured people would increase by 24 million with an earlier version of the plan than under current law, largely due to a rollback of Medicaid expansion.

Republicans, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, once criticized Pelosi for moving too quickly during the passage of the Affordable Care Act.

Read more: Here's what we know about the health-care bill the House will vote on Thursday