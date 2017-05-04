Way more entrepreneurs stress about running their business than raising their kids, study shows

The allure of being your own boss, setting your own schedule and reaping the rewards of your hard work can make the idea of being an entrepreneur mightily enticing. But being a small-business owner also involves long hours and constant uncertainty. For many, it's even more challenging than parenting.

Of the 1,001 small-business owners surveyed by Bank of America for the bank's Spring semi-annual report on the state of small business, 41 percent report that managing their business is their top personal stressor. Only nine percent choose raising children.

Other top stressors include managing personal finances (18 percent), exercising (15 percent), maintaining a relationship with a spouse or partner (13 percent) and maintaining a relationship with employees (four percent).

While running a small business is stressful, it's also largely rewarding. Just over half of the survey respondents who run businesses in the United States with annual revenue between $100,000 and $4,999,999 and have between two and 99 employees say that running their business is fulfilling, interesting and enjoyable.