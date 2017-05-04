What to do right now if you don’t have a summer internship

Think of unusual ways to use your skills. A charity group hosting a summertime event, for instance, may need a local ad-hoc bookkeeper (ideal for accounting majors), says Vicki Salemi, career expert at job searching website Monster.

The experience may also help you determine if this is the right career path, says Kylan Nieh of LinkedIn.

"It's not until you're actually out there fighting the war, building those skills, and doing the work that you know if this really is something you could actually be doing when you get out," he says.

