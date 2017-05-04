The Republican replacement plan for Obamacare just narrowly cleared the House — but the bill will almost certainly face more skepticism in the Senate.

The House GOP passed its bill by a 217-to-213 margin on Thursday, sending it to the Senate after a swift process. A series of last-minute amendments won over enough wary conservative and moderate Republicans for the plan to get approved.

But even before the divisive proposal passed the House, several Republicans in the Senate signaled that it could see major revisions. Reports also indicated that the chamber could write its own version of a bill, further complicating the yearslong effort to repeal the law.

GOP Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee told MSNBC on Thursday morning that there is "zero chance" the bill will go unchanged in the Senate.

"I don't see any way that it goes back [to the House] in the form that it comes," he said.

The timeline on a Senate vote is unclear, but Corker indicated Thursday that the bill could spend at least a month in the chamber.