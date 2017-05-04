Your first trade for Thursday, May 4

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian and Dan Nathan delivered opposing trades. Najarian was a buyer of Facebook, while Nathan said sell it.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of the iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Spirit Airlines.

Trader disclosure: On May 3, 2017 , the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Pete Najarian owns calls BAC, BUD, BZH, C, CHK, DAL, FB, INTC, KMI, MDLZ, NBL, ORCL, RF, SNAP, TBT, TCK, TPX, UNP, VALE, WFM, WLL, XLE. Pete is long stock AAP, AAPL, BAC, CL, DIS, DLTR, EBAY, EMR, GILD, GIS, HUM, IBM, JWN, K, KO,KORS, KMX, LUX, MAR, MSFT, MRK, PFE, RL, STX, TPX, UNP, V, WDC, WFT. Tim Seymour is long ABX, AAPL, APC, AVP, BAC, BBRY, C, CLF, CVX, DO, DVYE, EDC, EWN, EWZ, F, FB, FCX, FXI, GM, GOOGL, GE, INTC, LQD, MAT, MOS, MCD, MUR, OIH, PG, RACE, RAI, RH, RL, SINA, SQ,T, TWTR, VALE, VRX, VZ, XOM. short: EEM, SPY, XRT; Tim's firm is long ABX, BABA, BIDU, CBD, CLF, EEM, EWZ, F, KO, MCD, MPEL, NKE, PEP, PF, TCEHY, SAVE, SBUX, SINA, VALE, VIAB, WMT, WEN, X, YHOO, short EWG, HYG, IWM. Dan Nathan is long SPY May put spread, XLV long June put, XLI long June put spread, XRT long June put. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.