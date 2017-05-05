38-year-old retiree uses Jay Leno's favorite money saving trick

When Jay Leno was an unknown comedian, he used a clever money saving trick to stay afloat: He generated two incomes and made sure to bank the bigger one.

In Leno's case, that meant saving the money he earned working at a car dealership and spending the money he made doing comedy. "When I started to get a bit famous, the money I was making as a comedian was way more than the money I was making at the car dealership," he tells CNBC, "so I would bank that and spend the car dealership money."

The habit stuck, even after landing his gig as the host of NBC's "The Tonight Show" in 1992, which reportedly paid as much as $30 million a year at the height of his career.

"When I got 'The Tonight Show,' I always made sure I did 150 [comedy show] gigs a year so I never had to touch the principal," Leno says. To this day, he's never touched a dime of his "Tonight Show" money.