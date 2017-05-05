4 science-backed ways to be less stressed and more productive at work

If you're only happy at work on Fridays, you're probably not alone.

Professionals are working longer hours, leaving vacation days unclaimed and are worried about family and money. In fact, Americans are more anxious now than they have been at any other time in the past decade, research by the American Psychological Association shows.

And a tense political climate doesn't help. Since the U.S. presidential election, more workers report feeling more cynical and negative during the workday.

But stress, which can decrease your productivity at work, doesn't have to damage your career. Adopting a few habits recommended by psychologists and scientific researchers can help stave off the Monday blues.

Here are four science-backed strategies to improve your work life: